'Divine Comedy' Filmmaker Ali Asgari Shares A Lighter Take On Reality At DFF
The cast and crew of dramedy 'Divine Comedy' offered a glimpse into the making of their feature, which had its Mena premiere at the Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2025.
'Divine Comedy' follows the hurdles faced by a 40-year-old Iranian filmmaker attempting to release a movie in his home country. Of the film's candid nature, director Ali Asgari said:“I just put the camera in the street and filmed. What you see is the reality. We didn't have extras; they're normal people. It was a very low-budget film, shot over a short period of time.”
An acclaimed writer, director, and producer whose works have travelled Toronto, Venice, Berlin, and Cannes, Ali added: "This film is not autobiographical, but it's a very personal film told through a comedic lens. Some events are inspired by real life.”
Producer Milad Khosravi revealed that 80% of the film's funds came from private co-producers.“When you're making arthouse cinema, you don't set out to make a lot of money. Our co-producers wanted to support us and to be part of a film with Ali.”
Actress Sadaf Asgari, who previously collaborated with Ali on Disappearance, which premiered in Doha in 2017, said: "I accepted this script because of Ali and how deeply I respect him. He knows me better than I do. He really knows how to lead the team."
Lead actor Bahram Ark, a filmmaker himself, similarly recounted his experience being persuaded by Ali to step in front of the camera. "At first, I said I'm not an actor – I'm a filmmaker. I can't do it. But Ali said if I didn't act in the film, he wouldn't make the film. The most important thing was the atmosphere the team created. We shot over 10 days, and it was a fantastic experience throughout.”
