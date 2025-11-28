DUIMP: A Step To Unlock Investments

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))

Brazil is experiencing one of the most significant transformations in its recent foreign trade history. The adoption of the Single Import Declaration (DUIMP), the central element of the New Import Process (NPI), represents a structural change with the potential to reduce longstanding bottlenecks, increase operational predictability, and unlock investments long held back by bureaucracy.

Since October 2024, the federal government has been replacing fragmented systems with a unified digital model that consolidates all procedures into a single electronic document. Several regulatory agencies are already integrated into the Single Foreign Trade Portal, and official estimates are significant: up to a 40% reduction in average clearance times and a 14% drop in logistics costs. These figures reflect a clear step toward a more efficient and competitive business environment.

In companies' day-to-day operations, the change represents a new format for customs clearance, requiring internal adjustments and process reviews. The replacement of the Import License (LI) and Import Declaration (DI) with the LPCO (Licenses, Permits, Certificates, and Other Documents) and the DUIMP introduces a more transparent and integrated logic, in which the importer takes the lead in providing technical and commercial information. This accountability improves product traceability and enhances data control, eliminating inconsistencies that had long been a recurring source of delays and rework.

Time savings are expected to be significant, especially in customs clearance. Currently, the DI can only be registered after the cargo has docked, creating idle periods in the process. With the DUIMP, registration occurs in advance, allowing important steps to be completed while the shipment is still in international transit. This means that by the time the cargo arrives in the country, part of the bureaucracy has already been cleared. The use of automated systems is also expected to reduce physical inspections, which currently affect about 2% of shipments flagged outside the green channel-a trend likely to decline as information security improves.

In any case, the adaptation process will require special attention to the product catalog. A detailed effort in data collection and validation will be necessary, and adjustments are expected during the first few months until all companies are fully adapted to the new model. It is a transitional phase that, although demanding, is likely to result in much more robust and coherent processes.

The fact is that full integration of regulatory agencies into the Single Portal marks the beginning of a new era for Brazilian foreign trade. The previous, fragmented, and bureaucratic system no longer meets the needs of a country seeking international competitiveness. The modernization brought by the NPI enhances efficiency, strengthens security, and increases operational transparency, positioning Brazil at a level more aligned with global practices.

Therefore, without a doubt, the DUIMP represents a technological advance and a decisive step toward a business environment that is less costly, more agile, and capable of stimulating productive investment. It signals that Brazil is finally beginning to modernize its foreign trade to compete in the real world-a move that could redefine the dynamics of companies, supply chains, and the national economy itself.

*Erick Isoppo is CEO of IDB do Brasil Trading. With an MBA in Business Management and degrees in International Relations and Administration focused on Foreign Trade, he has taught Foreign Trade at the Escola Superior de Criciúma (Esucri) and the Universidade do Sul de Santa Catarina (Unisul).

*Jessé Alan is Head of Operations at IDB do Brasil Trading, focusing on operational efficiency and strategic intelligence in the management of import processes.

