Defensenewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc.'S (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Rapidsx(TM) Technology Gains Spotlight Amid Global Rare-Earth Shakeup

Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) was featured in a recent article discussing its positioning as a key enabler of Western rare earth supply-chain sovereignty. The publication reads,“A tectonic shift in the global minerals landscape has crystallized: China's Ministry of Commerce announced this month that it is expanding export controls over key rare-earth elements and related processing equipment, marking a strategic tightening of Beijing's dominance. In the face of this disruption, Ucore Rare Metals is ramping up its U.S.-based capabilities to build an independent supply chain of rare earths through its patented RapidSX(TM) technology and strategic partners... Ucore Rare Metals is positioning itself as a key enabler of Western supply-chain sovereignty. In May 2025 the company announced a $18.4 million funding agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense ('DoD') to scale its RapidSX rare-earth separation technology toward commercial production at its Strategic Metals Complex ('SMC') in Alexandria, Louisiana... Ucore has also taken steps to secure feedstock and expand partnerships, which are critical in the rare-earth arena where refining capacity - not just mining - is the choke point... By manufacturing in Louisiana, sourcing from allied feed-stock jurisdictions and avoiding reliance on Chinese equipment and supply chains, the company aligns with the West's push for resilience in critical minerals.”

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent strategic metals complexes (“SMCs”) in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at .

