Passengers Alert! Air India, Indigo, Lufthansa Among Multiple Airlines Hit After A320 Software Switch-Full List

MENAFN - Live Mint) Many airlines declared delays and cancellations on Friday after Airbus issued an alert indicating that as many as 6,000 active A320 aircraft might need upgrades, according to AFP. IndiGo, Air India among other airlines are reportedly expected to face operational disruptions as they address a possible flight-control issue in their A320-family fleets.

According to PTI sources, around 200–250 aircraft in India could be affected. The update primarily requires rolling back to previous software, and aircraft must undergo this change before they are cleared to fly again, according to an airline bulletin reviewed by Reuters. Several carriers warned that completing the repairs could lead to delays or cancellations.

List of airlines impacted by A320 software switch

The world's largest operator of A320 jets said that around 340 of its 480 A320 aircraft would require the fix. The airline noted it largely expects the updates to be finished by Saturday, with each aircraft needing about two hours.

Lufthansa

The German carrier anticipates a limited number of cancellations or delays over the weekend, as implementing the Airbus-recommended measures will take several hours per plane.

| Flights to Venezuela suspended amid tensions between Trump and Maduro regime Avianca

The Colombian airline stated that the recall affects over 70% of its fleet, inevitably leading to“significant” operational disruptions over the next 10 days. It has suspended ticket sales for travel dates through December 8.

Wizz Air

The airline said that some of its aircraft need the software update and that it has immediately arranged the required maintenance to ensure full compliance. As a result, some weekend flights may be disrupted.

British Airways

Three of the carrier's short-haul A320 aircraft are affected, though it does not anticipate any operational impact.

Air France

The carrier cancelled 35 flights on Friday following Airbus's notification.

Air New Zealand

The airline said all of its A320neo jets will receive the software update before their next flights, which will interrupt several services on Saturday. It also expects additional cancellations.

| FAA warns US airlines of potential risks when flying over Venezuela - here's why Air India

The airline said Airbus's directive will require a software/hardware realignment for part of its fleet, resulting in longer turnaround times and delays.

Air India Express

Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary noted that while most of its aircraft will not be affected, the global guidance will still cause delays and cancellations.

IndiGo

The Indian budget airline said it is proactively carrying out the mandated updates, adding that some flights may experience“some slight schedule changes” as it completes the“precautionary updates", as per Reuters.

Volaris

The Mexican carrier said the Airbus update will lead to delays and cancellations over the next 48 to 72 hours.

LATAM Airlines

The update applies to a small number of LATAM aircraft operated by its affiliates in Colombia, Chile, and Peru; jets flying with affiliates in Brazil and Ecuador are not subject to the notice.

Turkish Airlines

The airline stated that eight A320 aircraft will return to service once the required actions are completed.“All our operations continue safely and without interruption,” it said.

Viva

The Mexican airline said its fleet will be affected by the Airbus software update, but no timeline has been set for when the aircraft will return to service.

Delta Air Lines

The US carrier expects minimal operational impact from Airbus's directive.

| Officials clashed in investigation of deadly Air India crash Aer Lingus

The Irish airline said a small number of its aircraft are affected and that it is working to complete the required software installation. It does not foresee major operational issues.

Meanwhile, easyJet airline mentioned it has already completed the software update on many of the aircraft that require it and aims to run its flight schedule normally on Saturday. United Airlines which flies A320-family aircraft, also stated it is not affected by the Airbus announcement. Azul SA, the Brazilian airline too said that none of its A320 aircraft are included in the Airbus recall.