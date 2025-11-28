Tenet Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("" or the "") today announced its financial results and operating highlights for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024. Tenet reported revenue of $237,350 and a net loss of $3,585,179 for the quarter. All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q3-2025 Key Financial Figures



Total Revenue of $237.35 thousand

Net Loss of $3.59 million Cash flow from operations of -$5.77 million

Q3-2025 Operating Highlights

Here are some of Tenet's important achievements during the third quarter of 2025 to help bring the Company closer to its intended objectives:



Made major enhancements to the Networking and Insights modules of the Cubeler® Business Development Platform, including the addition of new features to the Networking module that will enable members to search for and post business opportunities, while the upgraded Insights module will deliver daily, customizable industrial, economic, and business news articles sourced from leading media outlets.

Redesigned the Cubeler website to better showcase the enhanced capabilities of the Cubeler® Business Development Platform. The refreshed website features updated messaging that positions the platform as a comprehensive business development tool, highlighting the networking and insights functionalities rather than focusing primarily on funding opportunities. The introduction of an AI-powered data standardization application designed to unify data across diverse accounting software systems enabling the Cubeler® Business Development Platform to rapidly support most accounting software systems used by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in North America.

Full details of the Company's third quarter 2025 financial results can be found in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, which are available under the Company's profile at .

New Corporate Chop Custodian Agreement in China

Tenet also announced that during the third quarter, its subsidiary, Shanghai Xinfei Shiye Co., Ltd. (also known as Asia Synergy Holdings Ltd.) (the " Contracting Subsidiary "), entered into a new custodian agreement (the " Custodian Agreement "), with its Chinese counsel, Jiangsu Shenque Law Firm (" Shenque ") for the safeguard and management of the Contracting Subsidiary's corporate chops, better known in North America as corporate seals. Under the Custodian Agreement, Shenque was appointed as custodian for the corporate chops of the Contracting Subsidiary and certain affiliated entities in China. The corporate chops are used to officialize purchase orders, contracts, agreements, and other official documents in accordance with the Contracting Subsidiary's and the aforementioned certain affiliated entity's instructions. The new Custodian Agreement replaces a previous similar arrangement with MHP Law Firm.

Q3-2025 Results Q&A and Outlook for Rest of 2025

Tenet CEO Johnson Joseph will answer questions from shareholders related to the Company's Q3-2025 financial results in a Q&A interview and will also share his perspective on the Company's business plan for the rest of 2025. Shareholders are invited to read the Company's MD&A prior to sending their questions related to these subjects to the Company by 9:00pm EST on December 2, 2025 to ... or .... The interview will be posted on the Company's website by 5:00pm EST on December 5, 2025.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: