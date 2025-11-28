Record Laps And Packed Grandstands Mark A High-Energy Start To Qatar Grand Prix Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar, Doha: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) set the tone for an electrifying weekend as the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025 commenced on Friday, 28 November. With an action packed schedule featuring practice sessions, Sprint Qualifying, and multiple off track activities, the Family Friday atmosphere created a lively environment for fans of all ages, resulting in packed grandstands throughout the day. The interactive Fan Zone was buzzing with activations fully occupied as attendees explored various food stands, games, experiences, and merchandise, making it a vibrant and unforgettable day.

The day kicked off with the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East's first practice session with Seven X Seven's Taichi Watarai claiming pole position with a time of 1:58.969. Caleb Sumich of DHL Team secured second place, while Saudi Racing's Khaled Alahmadi demonstrated impressive pace for Saudi Racing, finishing third with a competitive 2:00.046, closely followed by Alexandra Vateva of Splendid Racing in fourth. Local Qatari driver Abdulla Al-Khelaifi, stepping up to the Pro category this season, also showed promise by claiming fifth place.

This was followed by the FIA Formula 2's practice session, showcasing the next generation of racing talent. Leonardo Fornaroli of Invicta Racing set the pace with a time of 1:38.656, followed by Dino Beganovic (Hitech TGR) and Alexander Dunne from Rodin Motorsport completing the top three, clocking in at 1:39.258.

With the Sprint format returning, LIC hosted the weekend's only Formula 1® practice session. This one hour session was crucial for both teams and drivers to gain maximum understanding. McLaren dominated the late soft tyre runs, with Oscar Piastri setting the benchmark at 1:20.924, over a second faster than last year's FP1 top time of 1:21.953 and a mere 0.058s clear of team mate Lando Norris, while Fernando Alonso put Aston Martin in an impressive third (+0.386s). Rookie Isack Hadjar showed blinding pace to briefly lead the times and finish fifth for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls behind Williams' Carlos Sainz.

Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East's second practice session saw Seven X Seven's Taichi Watarai claiming pole position once again with a faster time of 1:57.441. Caleb Sumich of DHL Team held his second position, with a gap of 0.171 seconds while Intercable Racing's Max Mutschlechner demonstrated impressive pace, finishing third with a competitive 1:58.358.

The FIA Formula 2 Championship saw its qualifying session follow suit. The evening session proved even more competitive than the practice, with the top 20 out of 22 drivers posting faster times than the winner of the earlier practice session, as MP Motorsport's Oliver Goethe secured pole position with a lap time of 1:36.115. Invicta Racing's Leonardo Fornaroli qualified second, just 0.040 seconds behind, while ART Grand Prix's Victor Martins rounded out the top three with a time of 1:36.285, setting up an exciting Sprint Race for Saturday.

The main highlight of the day came during Sprint Qualifying for the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025, where McLaren's Oscar Piastri delivered a stunning performance to claim pole with a 1:20.055, setting the early benchmark for the weekend. Mercedes' George Russell was hot on his heels, narrowly missing out on the top spot by just 0.032 seconds with a 1:20.087, while Piastri's team mate, Lando Norris overcame a late wobble at the final corner to secure third in 1:20.285, completing a dominant showing for the top three.

Fans interacted directly with drivers and team managers receiving exclusive merchandise during the Fan Forum. For many international attendees who traveled from across the globe, this forum offered a once in a lifetime opportunity. Adding to the premium race weekend experience, Paddock Club guests enjoyed an exclusive Pit Lane Walk, giving them unparalleled access to team garages and behind the scenes activity. The excitement continued with the Paddock Club Track Tour, offering a guided lap of the circuit and unique insights into the challenges drivers face on track. The off track entertainment program continued with British singer Seal, delivering a soulful performance that delighted fans at the Lusail Live Stage.

Saturday's schedule promises even more excitement with the Sprint race, marking Qatar's position as one of only six venues chosen by FORMULA 1 to host this thrilling format in 2025. The 100km Sprint race, requiring no mandatory pit stops, is set to deliver intense wheel to wheel action under the lights.

Please note that circuit gates open at 1:30 PM on Saturday. Ticket holders are reminded that complimentary Metro passes are available for redemption at the goldclub office at any Doha Metro station or selected Lusail Tram stations. The Doha Metro will operate extended hours from 05:00 AM to 01:30 AM on Saturday, with complimentary shuttle services running from Lusail QNB Station to the circuit.