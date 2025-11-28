Dr. Phyllis Pobee And Genelean360° Urge Women To Rethink Healthy Living Through Genetics

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Phyllis Pobee, Toronto, ON company advocates for a science-based, compassionate approach to women's health

Toronto, ON - November 28, 2025 - Following her recent feature interview, Dr. Phyllis Pobee, founder and CEO of GeneLean360°, is using her platform to raise awareness about the critical need for personalised, genetic-based approaches to women's healthy living and chronic disease prevention. As a triple board-certified physician in Family Medicine, Aesthetic Medicine, and Obesity Medicine, Dr. Pobee believes that understanding one's DNA is the key to long-term wellness and sustainable health transformation.

“For too long, women have been told to try harder - eat less, move more, push through exhaustion,” said Dr. Pobee.“But when your biology is working against you, willpower isn't enough. It's time we start looking at the science - at our genes, our hormones, and how our cells actually function.”

A Wake-Up Call for Women's Health

Globally, the rise of metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, and inflammation-related conditions continues to accelerate. In Canada and the UK, women over 30 are among the fastest-growing demographics at risk for chronic illnesses linked to hormonal imbalance, stress, and lifestyle factors.

“Many of these women are doing everything right,” Dr. Pobee explained.“They're eating clean, exercising, and managing busy lives - yet they're still feeling fatigued, inflamed, or unwell. That's not failure - it's physiology.”

Through GeneLean360°, Dr. Pobee and her team use genetic testing and cellular health analysis to uncover what's really happening inside the body. The data reveals how each person's metabolism, stress response, detoxification pathways, and hormones influence their overall health, vitality, and risk for chronic disease.

“Once you know what your genes are saying, you stop guessing,” she added.“That's when real progress begins.”

Beyond Fads: Redefining Healthy Living

Dr. Pobee is advocating for a shift away from one-size-fits-all diets and generic wellness advice toward biologically informed living. Her message is clear - stop fighting your body, and start understanding it.

“Most health programs are designed for the 'average person' - but no one is average,” she said.“Two women can eat the same meal or follow the same plan and have completely different outcomes based on their genetics and cellular health.”

Her mission extends beyond her company. Dr. Pobee wants to empower women to ask better questions, demand better science, and take ownership of their long-term well-being.

“Women's health is not just about body size - it's about energy, resilience, mental clarity, and balance,” she noted.“We deserve healthcare that recognises our individuality.”

The Science with Soul Approach

At GeneLean360°, the philosophy is simple: science meets compassion. The team combines genetic data with coaching that focuses on mindset, hormone regulation, inflammation control, and sustainable lifestyle shifts.

“Transformation isn't just physical,” Dr. Pobee said.“It's emotional and mental, too. Our approach blends precision with empathy - what I call 'science with soul.'”

She encourages all women, whether they join GeneLean360° or not, to start paying attention to how their body feels rather than how it looks.

“You don't need a DNA test to begin,” she explained.“Start by noticing patterns - which foods give you energy, which cause discomfort, how sleep or stress affects your mood and cravings. Awareness is the first step toward change.”

Why It Matters

The National Institutes of Health reports that personalised nutrition - plans based on genetic and metabolic data - can improve long-term health outcomes by up to 42% compared to general guidelines. Dr. Pobee believes this evidence reinforces the urgent need for a more individualised approach to preventing chronic disease and supporting healthy aging.

“Imagine if every woman understood her own biology,” she said.“We could reduce so much confusion, guilt, and unnecessary suffering. We'd stop punishing ourselves and start healing.”

Start Listening to Your Body

Dr. Pobee's message to women is both practical and empowering:“Stop chasing trends. Start tracking truth. Your body is giving you clues every day - through your energy, your sleep, your stress response, and your digestion. Learn to listen.”

She encourages women to begin by making small, consistent observations about their health, journalling how daily choices affect how they feel, and seeking evidence-based information rather than online fads.

“Change starts with awareness,” Dr. Pobee concluded.“When you understand your biology, you can finally work with your body - not against it.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About GeneLean360°

Founded by Dr. Phyllis Pobee, GeneLean360° is a precision-based health optimisation programme helping women over 30 improve metabolic health, increase energy, and prevent chronic disease through genetic testing, cellular analysis, and personalised coaching. The programme is designed to uncover the biological reasons behind wellness challenges and promote lasting transformation from within.

Contact:

...