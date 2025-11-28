Krikey AI Launches 3D Cartoon Character Store, Transforming How Creators Produce Animated Content

Krikey AI, a leading innovator in AI-powered animation tools, today officially announces the launch of its 3D Cartoon Character Store, a groundbreaking feature designed to help creators produce professional-quality animated videos in minutes. The new store expands Krikey AI's mission to make 3D animation fast, accessible, and affordable for creators, educators, marketers, and brands worldwide.

Krikey AI Introduces a New Marketplace of Ready-to-Animate 3D Cartoon Characters

The 3D Cartoon Character Store provides a curated selection of professionally designed, fully rigged 3D cartoon characters sized and optimized for immediate animation. Each character supports full-body movement, facial expressions, and advanced lip-sync functionality powered by Krikey AI's text-to-animation engine.

This new marketplace eliminates the steep learning curve traditionally associated with 3D animation. Creators can now select a character, type a text prompt to generate an animated video of a talking 3D cartoon character, and instantly export studio-quality animations - all inside a browser.

The 3D Cartoon Character Store Simplifies Character Animation for All Skill Levels

Historically, 3D character animation required large budgets, specialized software, and expert-level skills. Krikey AI's new feature reimagines that workflow by removing barriers to entry. Every 3D Model in the store has automatic 3D character rigging to support natural movement, expressive gestures, and synchronized dialogue.

Users can pair any character with Krikey's AI-powered animation tools, including the AI Cartoon Generator, to create polished content suitable for social media, marketing campaigns, education, storytelling, brand mascots, and training videos. This simplified creation process gives beginners access to professional results while dramatically accelerating production for experienced animators.

The Feature Launch Expands Krikey AI's All-in-One Animation Ecosystem

With this update, the 3D Cartoon Character Store becomes a central entry point into the Krikey AI platform. Users can now:



Browse a diverse library of pre-built cartoon characters

Apply AI-generated animations in seconds

Use multi-language voice and dialogue tools (20+ languages)

Customize camera angles and backgrounds

Resize vertical or horizontal videos for any platform Produce animations in seconds instead of days or weeks

The store seamlessly integrates with Krikey's existing suite of creative tools, including character lip-sync, scene editing, motion generation, and multi-character animation.

This New Release Supports Creators, Educators, and Brand Storytellers

The rise of short-form video and animated branding has fueled demand for fast, high-quality animation tools. Krikey AI responds to this industry shift by offering creators a comprehensive solution that blends speed, style, and storytelling.

For creators, the 3D Cartoon Character Store offers unique character personalities that make content more engaging and shareable. For educators, animated characters provide a more memorable and visually immersive way to teach lessons. For brands, these characters serve as mascots that can appear across social platforms, websites, campaigns, and advertisements - without traditional production costs.

Organizations that previously lacked access to animation resources can now produce polished, character-driven content with minimal time investment.

Case Studies Demonstrate Krikey AI's Impact on Creative Workflows

Early users have already leveraged Krikey AI's animation tools to build brand campaigns, educational videos, and marketing content at a fraction of typical production timelines.

A consumer goods brand recently used Krikey AI to animate hand-drawn mascot sketches, transforming static art into dynamic social media videos. Educators have used the platform to create animated explainers that improve student retention. Independent creators have launched web series powered entirely by Krikey's characters and motion tools.

The introduction of the 3D Cartoon Character Store accelerates these outcomes further by providing users with polished characters ready for immediate use. Instead of spending hours designing or importing complex 3D models, creators can now start animating instantly.

Krikey AI Strengthens Its Position as a Leader in AI-Generated 3D Animation

The launch of the 3D Cartoon Character Store underscores Krikey AI's commitment to democratizing animation. By combining generative AI with intuitive design, Krikey delivers tools that drastically reduce the time, cost, and skill required to produce premium animated content.

This new feature additionally positions Krikey AI as a leading platform for creators seeking efficient animation workflows, customizable content options, and consistent output quality.

“Krikey AI is building the future of animation by making 3D character creation accessible to everyone,” the company stated.“The new 3D Cartoon Character Store removes the last major barrier for creators - access to high-quality characters - and empowers them to bring their stories to life faster than ever.”

The 3D Cartoon Character Store Is Available Now

Signing up is free, and the store integrates with all existing Krikey AI animation tools. Characters can be used for social media videos, educational content, marketing assets, brand storytelling, product demos, gaming concepts, and more.

About Krikey AI

Krikey AI is an animation technology company building the fastest and most accessible suite of AI tools for 3D character animation. The browser-based platform enables users to animate characters using text, voice, and motion inputs, with no previous experience required. Krikey AI's mission is to empower anyone to bring stories, lessons, and brands to life through high-quality animated video.