Kashmir University Declares Campus Safe After Bear Sighting

Black Bear Enters KU Girls' Hostels After Roaming Hazratbal Road

Srinagar- Panic gripped the girls' hostels at Kashmir University late Friday evening after a black bear strayed into the campus, triggering an emergency response and forcing students to stay locked indoors. Eyewitnesses said the bear was first spotted near the Sadrabal side, casually ambling along the footpath as stunned commuters watched in disbelief.

Moments later, a pack of stray dogs began chasing it. In an attempt to escape, the bear climbed an electric pole, leapt over a boundary wall and landed directly inside the girls' hostel zone - sending shockwaves through the hostels.

According to KNT, university authorities rushed to the spot and immediately alerted the Wildlife Department. A rescue operation was launched to track and trap the animal, which had moved further into the campus by the time teams arrived.

The Chief Proctor of Kashmir University, Professor Imtiyaz Khan, on Friday night said that the black bear sighted earlier on the campus is no longer present inside the university premises. He informed that the Wildlife Department has confirmed the bear has moved towards the Habak area and that the campus is now safe.“Students need not worry. The bear is not inside the university anymore,” he said.

He added that the operation to locate the animal was continuously monitored by the police, wildlife officials and university authorities until the area was cleared.