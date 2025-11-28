Trump Declares Documents Signed By 'Autopen' Under Biden Are Terminated Threatens Ex-President With 'Perjury' Charges

MENAFN - Live Mint) Escalating attacks on his predecessor, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that documents signed by former President Joe Biden with the Autopen are 'terminated'.

Trump made the declaration in a post on X.

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect.”

The President added that the autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States.

“I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.” said the President.

Trump stated that Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on 'charges of perjury'.

The announcement from Trump comes a day after shooting near the White House in Washington by 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal in which two National Guards were shot, killing one.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe (24) were critically injured in the shootin. They both underwent surgery. However, Sarah succumbed to injuries.

On Friday, Trump said that he will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States.

He also warned of ending all Federal benefits and subsidies to non-citizens of America.

The President said that he will denaturalise migrant who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process,” he added.