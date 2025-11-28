US Halts Visa Issuance For Afghan Passport Holders, Tightens Screening For Every 'Alien' After White House Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) Following the attack on two National Guard members by an Afghan national, the US State Department has paused visa issuance for all individuals travelling on passports from Afghanistan, Reuters reported, citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Meanwhile, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has halted all asylum decisions until every migrant has been thoroughly vetted and screened, according to USCIS Director Joseph Eldow.

In a post on the social media platform X, Eldow wrote,“USCIS has halted all asylum decisions until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible. The safety of the American people always comes first.”

(More to come...)