Faraday Future Hosts FX Super One Delivery Ceremony For Soccer Legend Andrés Iniesta In Dubai Middle East Operations Enter Product Delivery And Revenue Phase



Marks the solid execution of FF and FX's Global Automotive Bridge Strategy in the Middle East, signaling a new phase in the Company's Middle East Three-Pole strategy and lays a core foundation for future sales.

FF and FX will expand Co-Creation initiatives with FX Super One's first global owner and Developer Co-Creation Officer Andrés Iniesta, accelerating the Middle East's transition into the new era of EAI-MPV mobility. FX Super One will begin broader deliveries in the UAE, with the goal of becoming the region's leading MPV.

- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,”“FF,” or“the Company”), a global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company headquartered in California, announced today that the Company hosted a Co-Creation Delivery Ceremony in the UAE for FX Super One's first global owner and Developer Co-Creation Officer, soccer legend Andrés Iniesta. FF Global Co-CEO Matthias Aydt, Head of FF Middle East Tin Mok, and Head of UES and Government Affairs for FF Middle East Morris Gao were among those who attended the event.

“I am honored to be the first global owner and Co-Creation Officer of FX Super One. This represents not only owning a First Class EAI-MPV but also taking an early step into the new era of AI mobility. I look forward to seeing FX Super One become a defining model in the Middle East MPV segment and a co-creator of AI-driven green mobility,” Andres Iniesta stated.

Tin Mok stated:“The delivery to Iniesta holds special significance. It marks the beginning of FX Super One deliveries in the UAE and lays a solid foundation for our upcoming sales efforts, while the Company continues preparation in parallel for the first U.S. pre-production vehicle to roll-off the line by year-end.”

FF and FX will continue expanding co-creation initiatives with Mr. Iniesta, working together to accelerate the Middle East's transition into the new era of EAI MPV mobility. The FX Super One was officially launched in Dubai on October 28. It is planned to be available in two powertrain options: initially the AIHER, and later the battery electric (AIEV), with each offering four editions: GOAT, Max, Pro, and Standard. The first model introduced in the Middle East, the FX Super One AIHER Max, is priced at AED 309,000 (approximately USD $84,000). Within 48 hours of its launch, the Company received three non-binding non-refundable paid preorders covering over 200 units.

“Launching FX Super One deliveries in the Middle East is a key milestone in FF and FX's global strategy,” said Matthias Aydt.“It marks our official transition in the UAE from the operational phase into the revenue phase, signifies the initial alignment of FF and FX's Global Automotive Bridge Strategy in the Middle East, and signals a new phase in our Middle East Three-Pole strategy.”

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit .