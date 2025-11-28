Zayed & Rashid Initiative Cup Draws Top UAE Runners For Competitive Jebel Ali Showdown

Jebel Ali stages a compelling seven-race card on Friday, with the Zayed & Rashid Initiative Cup taking pride of place as the afternoon's most intriguing contest.

The 1800m handicap, worth AED 120,000, has drawn a field rich in depth and early-season significance, offering a valuable pointer to where many of these middle-distance dirt performers may be heading as the UAE campaign begins to build momentum.

The race sits perfectly on the calendar for trainers looking to gauge their horses' readiness ahead of the busier winter programme, acting as a springboard toward loftier assignments, primarily at Meydan's Dubai Racing Carnival.

Michael Costa, who has made Jebel Ali his home base, arrives with a particularly strong hand across the seven races. The Australian saddles two of the ten runners, Elraaed and Arabic Legend, in the main event, both arriving with the potential to make an impact depending on how the race unfolds.

But Costa won't have things his own way. The quality of opposition is striking, with virtually every leading UAE stable represented.

In-form handler Ahmed bin Harmash rolls out Stormy Ocean, an exciting son of former racing superstar Frankel who ended last season on a high by capturing the Abu Dhabi Championship. That was 231 days ago, and Bin Harmash will be hoping the seven-year-old has retained his appetite for winning when he lines up on Saturday.

Three-time and reigning champion trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri takes aim with State Secret, an ex-Godolphin runner who continues to show ability since joining his Oasis Stables team at Nad Al Sheba. This will be his fourth appearance for Al Mheiri, who believes the horse is beginning to turn a corner.

“State Secret has strengthened with every run for us, and this trip at Jebel Ali should suit him well,” the trainer said.“He's moving the right way, so we're hopeful he can be competitive in a tough race.”

Former champion and Dubai World Cup–winning handler Bhupat Seemar also looks well armed with Laasudood and Aragon Castle, both of whom bring respectable form and suitability to the surface. Seemar's runners have historically performed strongly in these early Jebel Ali handicaps, and the pair appear well placed to maintain that trend.

Adding an international dimension to the contest is War Hawk, trained by Simon & Ed Crisford, who operate out of the renowned Gainsborough Stables on Hamilton Road in Newmarket, England. The father and son team have a strong record when travelling horses to the UAE, often placing them with precision in races that suit their profile.

War Hawk arrives as a horse with scope to improve on dirt, and his presence further strengthens what is already one of the deepest renewals of this race in recent seasons. Should he adapt quickly to the demands of Jebel Ali's climb, he has the potential to play a significant role at the Carnival.

With speed drawn across the field, the early stages of the contest are likely to be competitive, and the famous Jebel Ali climb will once again play its part in exposing any early-season rust.

Between Costa's strong local team, Seemar's proven duo, Al Mheiri's improving runner, and the Crisfords' overseas raider, Friday's race shapes as one of the most open and appealing 1800m contests Jebel Ali has hosted in recent seasons.

The afternoon opens with a 1200m Purebred Arabian Maiden for horses bred in the UAE, while the co-feature is the 54th Stakes, where Uruguayan debutant Donde Firmo looks to have a big chance when he takes on seven rivals led by Gold Sterling. It will be his first run for new trainer Julio Olascoaga (previously with Jorge Rey).

KT Selections



Race 1: 1. Af Musalar 2. Ya'boob

Race 2: 1. Pantani 2. Wraithy

Race 3: 1. Donde Firmo 2. Gold Sterling

Race 4: 1. Malhouf 2. On The Way

Race 5: 1. Fall of Rome 2. Gliding Bay

Race 6: 1. Elraaed 2. Storm Ocean Race 7: 1. Yaa Wale 2. Monfrid

Day's Best: Elraaed