From Classic To Contemporary: Centennial Glass Expands Semi-Frameless, Frameless And Custom Shower Enclosure Offerings

Ottawa ON - November 28, 2025 - Centennial Glass, one of the region's most experienced specialists in glass fabrication, installation and repair, has expanded its line of frameless and custom glass shower enclosures for residential and commercial clients. With more than five decades serving the National Capital Region, the company continues to lead the way in high quality glass craftsmanship supported by expert service and innovative design capabilities.

The expansion includes a wider range of frameless, semi frameless and fully custom shower enclosure configurations.

The expansion includes a wider range of frameless, semi frameless and fully custom shower enclosure configurations. Each system is designed, measured and fabricated with precision to support both classic bathroom styles and contemporary spa inspired interiors. Customers benefit from in-house expertise, specialized fabrication equipment and a team trained to deliver long lasting performance with a focus on safety and aesthetics.

Alongside the updated product lineup, Centennial Glass is emphasizing its full suite of repair and maintenance services. Frequent use and moisture exposure can lead to worn seals, loose hinges, misaligned panels, fogging, leaking and general wear. Centennial Glass provides prompt repairs that restore enclosure performance while helping clients extend the life of existing systems. The company also maintains a full inventory of premium hardware used for repairs and upgrades, including hinges, handles, clamps, rollers and seals.

Commercial property managers and businesses also gain access to expanded glass enclosure solutions tailored to high traffic environments. Hotels, fitness centers, multi-unit residences and institutional facilities require durable glass systems that support repeated daily use. Centennial Glass provides custom fabricated enclosures engineered for commercial conditions as well as ongoing maintenance, reliable hardware replacement options and responsive repair support.

The company's expanded enclosure offering reflects its commitment to combining modern design possibilities with long standing craftsmanship values. Centennial Glass provides a variety of glass types including clear, patterned, frosted and low iron options. Layouts range from corner enclosures to walk in systems and full height custom partitions. Protective glass treatments are also available to reduce cleaning requirements and help maintain clear, polished surfaces.

With its comprehensive residential and commercial services, Centennial Glass continues to support homeowners, builders, designers and property managers across Ottawa. The expanded product lineup, the growing availability of hardware and the reinforced repair services ensure clients receive complete support throughout the life of every enclosure.

About Centennial Glass

Centennial Glass is one of Ottawa's longest serving glass specialists, delivering high quality residential and commercial glass solutions since 1967. With a focus on precision, craftsmanship and customer service, the company provides custom installations, repairs and fabrication across a wide range of applications including shower enclosures, mirrors, windows, doors, railings and commercial glass systems.