US Carbonated Soft Drinks & Sparkling Functional Beverages Market Forecasts 2025-2029: Leading Brands, Regional Strengths, And Distribution Channels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report highlights growth opportunities in the U.S. carbonated soft drinks market through 2029, focusing on shifting consumer trends, innovative flavors, and emerging segments like "gut pop."

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbonated Soft Drinks & Sparkling Functional Beverages in the U.S. through 2029: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Beverage Marketing Corporation's comprehensive market research report on the number-two beverage category goes way beyond the headlines to examine trends and top companies' strategies in a segment that has been under extreme competitive pressure from all sides. From its fall from its traditional number one spot to its more recent achievements in key select metrics, this report examines all aspects of this huge and varied beverage segment. It offers reliable historical, current and projected data required to take advantage of opportunities for growth for those within, or those competing against, CSDs.

This market study provides up-to-date statistics on leading brands, packaging, quarterly growth and channels of distribution. It also offers data on regional markets, pricing, demographics, advertising, five-year growth projections, the impact of the pandemic and more. Sales data is provided from various vantage points and metrics such as volume, wholesale and retail dollars, allowing users to examine the nuances and gain added perspective.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with an insightful PowerPoint executive summary highlighting key developments including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, plus a detailed discussion of the leading carbonated soft drink (CSD) companies.

This report features:

As CSD marketers shift their strategies and innovate to meet challenges brought on by changing consumer trends, carbonated beverages will continue to be a segment to watch.

The bottom line: this is the most complete report on the carbonated soft drink market in the United States available anywhere. It offers relevant take-aways not only to those in the CSD space, but to anyone with an interest in non-alcohol drinks or the overall industry as it provides necessary insight into the strengths, weaknesses, status and expectations for this key beverage category. CSDs continue to represent a significant part of the puzzle, holding a huge share of stomach in the market. Whether you are a CSD executive striving to improve performance and preserve or improve market share or an emerging category entrepreneur hoping to further erode the category's share of stomach, this report provides invaluable information.

The report provides essential information on category volume, retail dollar and wholesale dollar sales, and per capita consumption figures. BMC's research provides an in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category. Multiple facets of the CSD market, including regional data, volume by package type and fountain volume as well as volume by distribution channel and flavor type, are covered in this industry report.

Advertising expenditures are broken down by 18 media types and demographic data are included, along with statistics regarding the premium CSD and private label segments. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, users of this data-driven market research report get a thorough understanding of all aspects of the CSD market including:



A look at the all-sales-channel-inclusive historical and current statistics of the CSD market.

Data comparing packaged versus fountain volume from both a national and regional standpoint.

Volume, share and growth of overall and packaged diet versus regular CSD marketplace.

Detailed sales statistics for the leading companies and brands. Coverage includes Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, Refresco, National Beverage Corporation, Talking Rain, Jarritos, Zevia, Carolina Beverage, Nestle NA, Cascade, etc.

Data include volume and growth and market share statistics for key companies and their brands.

High end brand coverage includes Sparkling Ice, San Pellegrino CSD, IZZE, Zevia, IBC, Spindrift, Reed's, Boylan's, Stewart's, Hansen's Natural Sodas, Fever-Tree, Jones Soda, Dr Enuf, Q Mixers, Ale 8 One, Orangina, Dry Soda, Thomas Kemper.

Flavor data, including drill-downs into diet and regular as well as packaged and fountain volume by flavor.

CSD volume by packaging type and distribution channel.

Advertising expenditures of the leading CSD companies and brands and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Hispanic-targeted advertising).

An understanding of the share of volume sold through key on-and-off channel outlets.

Demographic profiles comparing consumers of key CSD brands and contrasting regular versus diet CSD users.

A look at premium-priced sub-segments and break-out of leading brands.

Data on branded vs. private label CSD segments. Five-year projections for the carbonated soft drink market and its sub-segments. Includes compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028 for packaged vs. fountain CSDs, regular vs. diet, flavors including break-out by packaged/fountain and diet/regular, regional fountain and packaged volume, distribution channels, CSD volume by container type, as well as national brand vs. private label CSD volume.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction, Objective & Methodology



Introduction

Objective and Scope

Methodology CSD Category Definitions

The U.S. Carbonated Soft Drink Market



Carbonated Soft Drinks Share of Multiple Beverage Market Retail Dollar Sales and Volume 2024

Beverage Category Volume Trends 2024

Volume Share of Multiple Beverage Market by Category, 2024

CSD Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2018-2024

CSD Growth Trend by Segment 2019-2024

CSD Per Capita Consumption 1994-2024 CSD Regional Shares 2024

CSD Categories and Trends



Issues and Trends

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Companies

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Companies by Volume 2024

Leading CSD Companies' Share of Volume 2019 and 2024

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Brands by Volume 2024

Leading Brands' Share of CSD Volume 2019 and 2024

Leading Cola Brands by Volume 2024

Leading Brands' Share of Cola Volume 2019 and 2024

Flavored CSD Categories by Volume 2024

CSD Volume: Flavored Segments vs. Cola 2019 and 2024

Regular and Diet CSD Volume 2024

Share of CSD Volume: Regular vs. Diet 2019 & 2024

CSD Distribution Channels by Volume 2024

Share of CSD Volume by Distribution Channel 2019 and 2024

CSD Volume by Packaging Type vs. Fountain 2024

Share of CSD Volume by Packaging Type (vs. Fountain) 2019 and 2024

Branded and Private Label CSD Volume 2024

Share of CSD Volume: Branded vs. Private Label 2019 and 2024 Probiotic CSDs Estimated Wholesale Sales 2022-2029

Outlook and Future



Projected CSD Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2014-2029

Projected Packaged and Fountain CSD Volume Shares 2024and 2029

Projected Regular and Diet CSD Volume Shares 2024 and 2029

Projected CSD Volume by Flavor 2024 and 2029

CSD Distribution Channels by Volume and Share 2024-2029

Projected CSD Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2024 and 2029

CSD Volume by Packaging Type vs. Fountain 2024-2029 Projected CSD Volume Share by Packaging Type (vs. Fountain) 2024 and 2029

Leading Company Profiles



Carolina Beverage

Coca-Cola Company

Jarritos

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

National Beverage Corporation

Nestle NA

PepsiCo, Inc.

Refresco Group N.V.

Talking Rain Zevia

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900