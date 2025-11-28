Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Powerful Cyclone Ditwah Approaches, What's The Impact On Bengal?

The low pressure in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression, which could soon become a cyclone. Due to this, heavy rain and strong gusty winds are expected on the coasts.

According to weather sources, the low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the nearby Sri Lanka coast has become a deep depression. The weather will change in the next 24 hours. The cyclone will intensify in the next 23 hours.

It's known that the cyclone will make landfall by the end of this week, causing heavy rain. Heavy rainfall is expected along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh. Winds will blow at 80 to 90 km/h. The sea will be rough, as feared by meteorologists.

The system will likely move north-northwest over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjacent Sri Lanka coast, gaining more strength. A warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh because of this.

Currently, it feels quite cold in Kolkata in the mornings and at night. The weather is dry. Today, Friday, the city's maximum temperature will be 29°C and the minimum will be 19°C.