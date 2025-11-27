Istanbul Expo Centre Hosts 11Th World Halal Summit And Halal Expo International Trade Fair

MENAFN - AzerNews) Under the auspices of the Presidency of Turkiye, the 11th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo International Trade Fair opened at the Istanbul Expo Center. The event is organized in cooperation with the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), an affiliated institution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and coordinated by the Ministry of Trade and the Halal Accreditation Agency (HAK). Anadolu Agency (AA) serves as the global communication partner, and the summit is held under the motto“Innovation and Excellence in Halal Trade.”

The summit unites stakeholders from global trade, food, finance, cosmetics, healthcare, and tourism sectors, providing a platform to discuss and advance the halal economy. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trade Minister Bolat noted that over the three-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to visit exhibition stands representing 110 countries. The summit has registered a total of 30,000 visitors from Turkiye, Islamic countries, and other nations worldwide.

Minister Bolat highlighted that the event will feature interactive panels, speeches from leading academics and experts, business forums, and roundtable discussions. These programs are designed to encourage meaningful exchanges on the importance, development, and further growth of halal trade. Bolat also addressed Israel's violent attacks in Gaza and Palestine, sending greetings to those affected and praising the resilience of the Palestinian people.

Turning to global economic challenges, Bolat emphasized the slowdown in international trade and weak growth in global economies. He noted the rise of protectionism and ongoing customs wars, underscoring the need for greater economic integration and trade among Islamic countries. Under President Erdoğan's leadership, Turkiye has implemented policies over the past 22 years aimed at strengthening trade and economic relations with neighboring and OIC countries. As a result, Turkiye's trade with Islamic countries now represents 26% of total trade, up from just 11% two decades ago.

Bolat also highlighted Turkiye's commitment to developing bilateral economic relations through platforms such as the OIC, the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC/ISEDAK), the Islamic Development Bank, SMIIC, and the Developing Eight Countries (D8) Economic Cooperation Organization.

Addressing the nature of halal trade, Bolat stressed that it is not only a religious concern but also an economic model grounded in health, quality, sustainability, and ethical values. With the global Muslim population exceeding two billion, representing 25% of the world's population, he projected that by 2030, over 540 million Muslims will be under the age of 30. In 2024, Muslim consumers' expenditures on halal products and services reached $2.3 trillion, expected to rise to $2.5 trillion this year and $3.4 trillion by 2028. The halal food sector alone is projected to approach $2 trillion by 2028, while the concept of halal encompasses clothing, tourism, media, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Bolat also emphasized the importance of halal certification. He explained that Muslim countries have both national institutions and international frameworks for halal certification. Turkiye, he said, has long established the institutional and legal infrastructure for halal standards, conformity assessment, and accreditation. In 2011, Turkiye adopted the halal standards issued by SMIIC as national standards. In 2017, the Halal Accreditation Agency (HAK) was established under the Ministry of Trade as the sole authority for halal accreditation. To date, HAK has received 219 applications from 35 countries and has granted accreditation to 120 institutions, certifying over 2,000 companies' products and services worldwide.

Bolat further noted that the Halal Accreditation Agencies Islamic Forum (IFHAB), headquartered in Saudi Arabia and established in 2023 under the OIC, now includes HAK as a member. Under IFHAB's leadership, and using SMIIC standards, halal certification is moving toward a unified global standard, allowing consumers worldwide to confidently access products and services that meet Islamic, hygiene, health, and reliability standards.

Finally, Bolat announced that Turkiye will host the 1st International Halal Accreditation Congress from April 6–8 next year, coordinated by HAK, aiming to introduce new dimensions to halal sector initiatives and contributions. He also expressed his hope for the success of Halal Expo 2025, which features 500 companies from 40 countries, emphasizing that the 11th World Halal Summit will make significant contributions to the development of the global halal economy.