Significant Rare Earth Deposits Found In Malatya

MENAFN - AzerNews) After it was announced that Eskişehir hosts the world's second-largest rare earth element (REE) reserve after China, all eyes have turned to Malatya.

Mehmet Yunus Gülmez, the Malatya Provincial Representative of the Chamber of Geological Engineers, revealed that significant REE reserves have been identified in the Kuluncak district.

Rare earth elements, which are crucial for a wide range of sectors-from battery production and smartphones to energy and defense industries-have increasingly attracted global attention. While exploratory work continues in Eskişehir, similar studies are being conducted in Kuluncak, Malatya.

Gülmez stated,“Rare earth elements have recently become a major topic both nationally and internationally. Official statements indicate that the world's second-largest REE reserve is located in Eskişehir. In addition, research conducted in Kuluncak, Malatya, has revealed the presence of a significant reserve. No official figures have yet been released, but the findings so far indicate a substantial deposit. These studies have been carried out under the Ministry of Energy by the General Directorate of Mining and Exploration (MTA).”

He added that fieldwork in the Kuluncak region began in 2020. “Activities have continued under the Turkiye Energy, Nuclear and Mining Research Institution, established by Presidential Decree. Field studies were conducted in 2020, 2021, and 2022, with collected samples undergoing detailed analysis. A new round of fieldwork will soon commence in the area,” Gülmez said.

Addressing concerns about the REE processing facility being located outside Malatya, Gülmez noted,“When we first reported on this issue, my sole objective was to raise public awareness and ensure that the facility would be established within Malatya. We expected bureaucrats and politicians to take steps accordingly. However, current reports suggest that the plant may not be built within Malatya's borders. These studies will resume. Kuluncak is rich in underground resources, but operating rare earth elements is a complex and somewhat risky process. Our technological capabilities are limited, which is why the first pilot facility was established in Eskişehir. International agreements at the ministerial level are in place regarding this project.”

The focus now remains on Kuluncak, as Turkiye seeks to balance the exploitation of its rare earth resources with technical feasibility, environmental considerations, and regional development interests.