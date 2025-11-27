403
Putin Proposes Modernizing CSTO Forces with Russian Weaponry
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday put forward an initiative to provide the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with advanced Russian weaponry.
“We propose launching a large-scale program to equip collective forces with modern Russian weapons and equipment that have proven their effectiveness in actual combat,” Putin declared during his speech at a CSTO leaders’ summit held in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.
He also mentioned plans to carry out a series of joint military exercises under this framework.
Regarding Moscow’s upcoming leadership of the alliance, starting Jan. 1, 2026, Putin stated that Russia would maintain close collaboration with its partners on all issues related to strengthening the CSTO’s military capabilities.
The Russian president emphasized that efforts would focus on enhancing the combat readiness of national units and improving command and control of the alliance’s collective forces.
He noted, however, that significant work remains to optimize the deployment mechanisms of peacekeeping contingents.
“We see developing cooperation between our states to ensure the CSTO's technological leadership in the military sphere as a key priority for the Russian presidency, and we intend to place particular emphasis on deepening cooperation between defense industry enterprises,” he added.
Putin further highlighted that Moscow considers the advancement of the alliance’s aviation and air defense systems to require “special attention.”
