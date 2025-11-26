Scrapping Art 370 Removed Key Hurdle: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

Srinagar- President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the abrogation of Article 370, which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir, freed the nation from a political obstacle.

She added that the change opened access to government jobs, property rights and social welfare schemes that were previously restricted, removing barriers that kept many educated and talented individuals from entering administration.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building, now called Samvidhan Sadan, President Droupadi Murmu said Parliament has taken several significant steps in the last decade to meet the aspirations of the people.

She said the Constitution is the cornerstone of India's identity and a document that guides the country away from a colonial mindset toward a national vision.“Our Constitution is a document of national pride. It reflects the identity of the nation and guides our path forward,” she said.

Murmu said this vision is reflected in the adoption of the new criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced colonial era statutes and came into effect on July 1, 2024. She said the Constitution makers wanted personal and democratic rights to remain protected for all citizens.

The president also cited the ban on triple talaq and the rollout of GST as major reforms that strengthened women's rights and financial stability. She said India is progressing quickly toward becoming the world's third largest economy and noted that 25 crore people have risen out of poverty. Women, youth, farmers, SC and ST communities and the middle class, she added, are strengthening the democratic fabric.

Murmu released the digital version of the Constitution in nine regional languages Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese, calling it a step toward greater public access and awareness. The event also included a collective reading of the Preamble.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla, Opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers and MPs attended the programme. A commemorative booklet featuring calligraphy from the original Constitution was also released.