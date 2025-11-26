US STD Diagnostics Market Forecast And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hologic, BD And Co, Danaher, Siemens, Biomerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Bio-Rad
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.06 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$8.49 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Recent Developments in United States STD Diagnostics Market
- In January 2025, OraSure Technologies, Inc., announced that the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a labeling update for the OraQuick HIV Self-Test. This update broadens the age range of individuals eligible for the test, including adolescents aged 14 and older, whereas it was previously approved for those 17 and older. This change aims to improve access to HIV testing for younger individuals. May 2025: Visby Medical submitted its Men's Sexual Health Test to the FDA for clearance and CLIA waiver, extending its at-home portfolio beyond the Women's kit approved two months earlier. In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of its Applied Biosystems TrueMark STI select panel, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) research used to detect neisseria gonorrhoeae, mycoplasma genitalium, chlamydia trachomatis, and trichomonas vaginalis in a single test. This launch expanded company's portfolio of diagnostic solutions and provided a competitive edge within the market.
Key Players Analysis: Company Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis
- Abbott Laboratories F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Hologic Inc. Becton Dickinson and Company Danaher Corporation (Cepheid) Siemens Healthineers AG bioMerieux SA Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Qiagen N.V. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
United States STD Diagnostics Market Segments:
Test Type
- Chlamydia Testing Gonorrhea Testing Syphilis Testing HPV Testing HSV Testing HIV Testing Trichomonas Testing Mycoplasma genitalium Testing Chancroid Testing
Technology
- Immunoassay-based Methods Molecular Diagnostics Next-Generation Sequencing Biosensor / Microfluidics & Other Emerging Platforms
Location of Testing
- Central & Hospital Laboratories Rapid Point-of-Care Platforms Over-the-Counter / Home Self-Testing
End User
- Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Home Care / OTC
States - Market breakup in 29 viewpoints:
- California Texas New York Florida Illinois Pennsylvania Ohio Georgia New Jersey Washington North Carolina Massachusetts Virginia Michigan Maryland Colorado Tennessee Indiana Arizona Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Connecticut South Carolina Oregon Louisiana Alabama Kentucky Rest of United States
