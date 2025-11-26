Credit Card Balances Expected To Peak In December With The Holiday Season
| Average
Debt
(Q3 2025)
| Average Debt Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024)
| 90+ Delinquency
Rate ($)
(Q3 2025)
| Delinquency Rate Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024)
|18-25
|$8,635
|4.46%
|2.11%
|16.58%
|26-35
|$17,603
|0.68%
|2.45%
|20.51%
|36-45
|$27,263
|1.03%
|1.97%
|15.99%
|46-55
|$34,987
|1.95%
|1.43%
|14.13%
|56-65
|$29,772
|4.80%
|1.16%
|9.95%
|65+
|$15,121
|3.75%
|1.13%
|4.36%
|Canada
|$22,321
|2.34%
|1.63%
|14.17%
Major City Analysis – Debt & Overall Balance Delinquency Rates (excluding mortgages)
|City
| Average
Debt
(Q3 2025)
| Average Debt Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024)
| 90+ Delinquency
Rate ($)
(Q3 2025)
| Delinquency Rate Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024)
|Calgary
|$24,451
|1.89%
|1.81%
|13.65%
|Edmonton
|$23,867
|0.52%
|2.27%
|11.23%
|Halifax
|$21,758
|2.32%
|1.55%
|12.51%
|Montreal
|$17,315
|2.49%
|1.53%
|13.27%
|Ottawa
|$19,818
|1.27%
|1.55%
|17.61%
|Toronto
|$21,523
|3.12%
|2.27%
|19.58%
|Vancouver
|$24,808
|3.58%
|1.27%
|18.18%
|St. John's
|$22,781
|2.34%
|1.69%
|13.19%
|Fort McMurray
|$37,830
| -0.23%
|2.44%
|8.32%
Province Analysis - Debt & Overall Balance Delinquency Rates (excluding mortgages)
|Province
| Average
Debt
(Q3 2025)
| Average Debt Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024)
| 90+ Delinquency
Rate ($)
(Q3 2025)
| Delinquency Rate Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024)
|Ontario
|$22,938
|2.29%
|1.80%
|20.06%
|Quebec
|$19,496
|2.47%
|1.10%
|6.09%
|Nova Scotia
|$21,783
|2.16%
|1.66%
|8.33%
|New Brunswick
|$22,977
|1.65%
|1.71%
|11.28%
|PEI
|$24,365
|3.84%
|1.26%
|16.88%
|Newfoundland
|$25,385
|2.48%
|1.60%
|12.17%
|Eastern Region
|$21,848
|2.51%
|1.59%
|16.11%
|Alberta
|$24,790
|0.95%
|2.00%
|10.86%
|Manitoba
|$18,635
|3.03%
|1.73%
|5.99%
|Saskatchewan
|$23,733
|1.40%
|1.73%
|2.84%
|British Columbia
|$23,052
|2.74%
|1.46%
|14.29%
|Western Region
|$23,306
|1.97%
|1.72%
|10.89%
|Canada
|$22,321
|2.34%
|1.63%
|14.17%
* Based on Equifax data for Q3 2025
