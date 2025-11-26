Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over 'Threats' On Revision

Ranaut on 'threats' over Special Intensive Revision

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that "threats" made by the opposition over the Special Intensive Revision would not work, adding that people have decided to remove the infiltrators from the entire country. The remarks came from the Mandi Lok Sabha MP in response to West Bengal Chief Minister's "Don't try to play with me" comment as TMC supremo continues to attack the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission of India over Special Intensive Revision. Speaking to ANI, Ranaut said, "The country is not going to be deterred by such threats, and the entire country wants sanitisation from these infiltrators. Just like cancer occurs in the body, the entire country wants to remove infiltrators."

Mamata Banerjee alleges 'confrontation' by BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sharply criticised the BJP-led Union Government, claiming that although elections in the state have yet to begin, "confrontation" has already started. Speaking at a rally in Bangaon, Banerjee alleged that she had been denied permission to use a helicopter, which delayed her arrival. She warned the BJP that any attempt to "take her on" would not succeed.

'Pakistan is panicking': Kangana Ranaut

Meanwhile, on Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement on the flag-hoisting ceremony of Ram Temple, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "Pakistan is panicking because they are sinking day by day. They have become a begging bowl, and we are the third-largest economy and will soon become the first-largest economy."

Ram Temple Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the construction of the temple.

Symbolism of the 'Dharma Dhwaj'

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound. The flag hoisting coincided with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)