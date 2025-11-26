Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR And ITOCHU Explore New Opportunities In Energy Sector

SOCAR And ITOCHU Explore New Opportunities In Energy Sector


2025-11-26 03:10:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On 25 November, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Tetsuya Yamada, Chairman of the Japan–Azerbaijan Economic Committee and Chief Operating Officer of ITOCHU Corporation, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

The meeting highlighted the successful development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan. It was noted that the constructive discussions held to date have played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations. In this context, the participants recalled with satisfaction the twelfth joint meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, held in Tokyo in September of this year.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on joint projects implemented by SOCAR and ITOCHU, and discussed potential areas for cooperation across various segments of the energy sector. They reviewed opportunities related to oil and gas production and transportation, energy infrastructure, the application of modern industrial technologies, and other issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN26112025000195011045ID1110399064



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search