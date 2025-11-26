403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King Departs On Private Visit
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II departed Jordan on a private visit.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.
Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II departed Jordan on a private visit.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment