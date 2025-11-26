Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-11-26 02:02:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
26 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 25 November 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 19,257
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 443.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 452.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 451.679545

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,364,267 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,566,163 have voting rights and 1,781,640 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		 Aggregated volume
LSE 19,257 451.679545

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
651 446.00 08:03:55 LSE
11 445.00 08:49:05 LSE
195 445.00 08:49:05 LSE
130 443.00 10:44:54 LSE
17 443.00 10:44:54 LSE
195 444.00 10:48:18 LSE
195 445.00 10:55:25 LSE
206 447.00 11:40:54 LSE
20 446.00 12:24:07 LSE
175 446.00 12:24:07 LSE
242 449.50 12:44:21 LSE
195 448.50 13:35:13 LSE
199 447.50 14:29:26 LSE
410 451.50 14:59:33 LSE
195 452.00 15:16:27 LSE
195 452.00 15:26:37 LSE
423 452.50 15:40:21 LSE
141 452.50 15:40:21 LSE
127 452.50 15:40:21 LSE
302 452.50 15:40:22 LSE
420 452.50 15:40:22 LSE
201 452.50 15:40:22 LSE
201 452.50 15:40:22 LSE
201 452.50 15:40:22 LSE
201 452.50 15:40:22 LSE
64 452.50 15:40:22 LSE
137 452.50 15:40:22 LSE
201 452.50 15:40:24 LSE
52 452.50 15:40:25 LSE
149 452.50 15:40:25 LSE
201 452.50 15:40:25 LSE
13 452.50 15:40:25 LSE
188 452.50 15:40:25 LSE
201 452.50 15:40:25 LSE
201 452.50 15:40:25 LSE
201 452.50 15:40:25 LSE
63 452.50 15:40:25 LSE
138 452.50 15:40:25 LSE
167 452.50 15:41:16 LSE
56 452.50 15:41:16 LSE
67 452.50 15:41:16 LSE
237 452.50 15:41:16 LSE
438 452.50 15:41:17 LSE
434 452.50 15:41:17 LSE
201 452.50 15:41:17 LSE
201 452.50 15:41:17 LSE
47 452.50 15:41:17 LSE
154 452.50 15:41:17 LSE
404 452.50 15:41:18 LSE
405 452.50 15:41:19 LSE
201 452.50 15:41:19 LSE
201 452.50 15:41:19 LSE
206 452.50 15:41:20 LSE
404 452.50 15:41:20 LSE
201 452.50 15:41:20 LSE
201 452.50 15:41:20 LSE
17 452.50 15:41:20 LSE
184 452.50 15:41:20 LSE
201 452.50 15:41:20 LSE
115 452.50 15:41:22 LSE
143 452.50 15:41:22 LSE
43 452.50 15:41:22 LSE
72 452.50 15:41:22 LSE
294 452.50 15:42:53 LSE
88 452.50 15:42:53 LSE
48 452.50 15:42:53 LSE
402 452.50 15:42:54 LSE
457 452.50 15:42:55 LSE
201 452.50 15:42:55 LSE
201 452.50 15:42:55 LSE
32 452.50 15:42:55 LSE
169 452.50 15:42:55 LSE
201 452.50 15:42:55 LSE
248 452.50 15:42:55 LSE
460 452.50 15:42:56 LSE
201 452.50 15:42:57 LSE
432 452.50 15:42:57 LSE
403 452.50 15:42:58 LSE
163 452.50 15:42:58 LSE
264 452.50 16:10:03 LSE
441 452.50 16:10:04 LSE
452 452.50 16:10:05 LSE
201 452.50 16:10:05 LSE
201 452.50 16:10:05 LSE
36 452.50 16:10:05 LSE
165 452.50 16:10:05 LSE
201 452.50 16:10:05 LSE
242 452.50 16:10:05 LSE
439 452.50 16:10:06 LSE
201 452.50 16:10:06 LSE
157 452.50 16:10:07 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


