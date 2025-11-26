(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

26 November 2025 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 25 November 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 19,257 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 443.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 452.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 451.679545

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,364,267 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,566,163 have voting rights and 1,781,640 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 19,257 451.679545

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 651 446.00 08:03:55 LSE 11 445.00 08:49:05 LSE 195 445.00 08:49:05 LSE 130 443.00 10:44:54 LSE 17 443.00 10:44:54 LSE 195 444.00 10:48:18 LSE 195 445.00 10:55:25 LSE 206 447.00 11:40:54 LSE 20 446.00 12:24:07 LSE 175 446.00 12:24:07 LSE 242 449.50 12:44:21 LSE 195 448.50 13:35:13 LSE 199 447.50 14:29:26 LSE 410 451.50 14:59:33 LSE 195 452.00 15:16:27 LSE 195 452.00 15:26:37 LSE 423 452.50 15:40:21 LSE 141 452.50 15:40:21 LSE 127 452.50 15:40:21 LSE 302 452.50 15:40:22 LSE 420 452.50 15:40:22 LSE 201 452.50 15:40:22 LSE 201 452.50 15:40:22 LSE 201 452.50 15:40:22 LSE 201 452.50 15:40:22 LSE 64 452.50 15:40:22 LSE 137 452.50 15:40:22 LSE 201 452.50 15:40:24 LSE 52 452.50 15:40:25 LSE 149 452.50 15:40:25 LSE 201 452.50 15:40:25 LSE 13 452.50 15:40:25 LSE 188 452.50 15:40:25 LSE 201 452.50 15:40:25 LSE 201 452.50 15:40:25 LSE 201 452.50 15:40:25 LSE 63 452.50 15:40:25 LSE 138 452.50 15:40:25 LSE 167 452.50 15:41:16 LSE 56 452.50 15:41:16 LSE 67 452.50 15:41:16 LSE 237 452.50 15:41:16 LSE 438 452.50 15:41:17 LSE 434 452.50 15:41:17 LSE 201 452.50 15:41:17 LSE 201 452.50 15:41:17 LSE 47 452.50 15:41:17 LSE 154 452.50 15:41:17 LSE 404 452.50 15:41:18 LSE 405 452.50 15:41:19 LSE 201 452.50 15:41:19 LSE 201 452.50 15:41:19 LSE 206 452.50 15:41:20 LSE 404 452.50 15:41:20 LSE 201 452.50 15:41:20 LSE 201 452.50 15:41:20 LSE 17 452.50 15:41:20 LSE 184 452.50 15:41:20 LSE 201 452.50 15:41:20 LSE 115 452.50 15:41:22 LSE 143 452.50 15:41:22 LSE 43 452.50 15:41:22 LSE 72 452.50 15:41:22 LSE 294 452.50 15:42:53 LSE 88 452.50 15:42:53 LSE 48 452.50 15:42:53 LSE 402 452.50 15:42:54 LSE 457 452.50 15:42:55 LSE 201 452.50 15:42:55 LSE 201 452.50 15:42:55 LSE 32 452.50 15:42:55 LSE 169 452.50 15:42:55 LSE 201 452.50 15:42:55 LSE 248 452.50 15:42:55 LSE 460 452.50 15:42:56 LSE 201 452.50 15:42:57 LSE 432 452.50 15:42:57 LSE 403 452.50 15:42:58 LSE 163 452.50 15:42:58 LSE 264 452.50 16:10:03 LSE 441 452.50 16:10:04 LSE 452 452.50 16:10:05 LSE 201 452.50 16:10:05 LSE 201 452.50 16:10:05 LSE 36 452.50 16:10:05 LSE 165 452.50 16:10:05 LSE 201 452.50 16:10:05 LSE 242 452.50 16:10:05 LSE 439 452.50 16:10:06 LSE 201 452.50 16:10:06 LSE 157 452.50 16:10:07 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.