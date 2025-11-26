Baku Security Forum Gains Global Recognition At United Nations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Declaration of the 3rd Baku Security Forum – held on 21 September 2025 under the theme“Joint Activities of Security Agencies in Preventing Humanitarian Crises and Global Man-Made Disasters During Terrorist Attacks and Armed Conflicts” – along with the address of President Ilham Aliyev to the Forum participants, has been registered and published as an official document of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

As Azernews reports, this landmark development highlights the growing importance of the Baku Security Forum in the global security architecture and underscores its expanding international institutional and legal relevance.

This year's plenary session was notable for the adoption of the Statute and Declaration of the Baku Security Forum, as well as the unanimous decision to establish-for the first time worldwide-a 24/7 Anti-Terror Information Exchange System among intelligence and security agencies.

In his address to the participants-delivered on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the State Security Service, which organized the event attended by the heads and senior representatives of nearly 90 foreign intelligence services-President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the Forum is a unique international platform for assessing global and regional threats, identifying risks, and exploring ways to neutralize them. The tradition of bringing together, each year in Baku, the heads of intelligence agencies and security experts from countries across all continents to discuss common challenges demonstrates that the Forum has turned Baku into a venue of mutual trust and cooperation.

In the Declaration, the participating states reaffirmed their commitment to the fundamental principles of international law and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among intelligence and security agencies in combating transnational organized crime, international terrorism, and other threats to global security. They underscored the need for continuous, active and prompt exchange of information and expertise, as well as the necessity of taking consistent and determined joint actions to ensure reliable international security.

It was also noted that relevant UN security structures took part in the Forum, and that the registration and circulation of both the Forum's Declaration and the President's address as official UN General Assembly and Security Council documents were carried out in accordance with a formal request by Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.