GAIL India Recruitment: Apply For 29 High-Paying Posts With Salaries Up To ₹2.4 Lakh

For those hoping for a central government job, a great opportunity has arrived. GAIL India Limited, a premier public sector company under the Central Government, is the nation's leading natural gas provider. The company plays a major role in various sectors from gas exploration to production, distribution, and marketing. A special recruitment drive has now been announced for SC, ST, OBC, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories to work in this organization. Online applications are invited for a total of 29 vacancies. Those waiting for a central government job can apply immediately.

Vacancies

Chief Manager – 1

Senior Officer – 5

Senior Engineer – 8

Officer – 1

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Category – 14

Vacancies have been announced in various disciplines such as Law, Mechanical, Electrical, Marketing, Medical Services, and Language.

Eligibility & Age Limit

A degree or equivalent educational qualification in the relevant field and a minimum of 1 year of experience are required. For the Chief Manager position, 12 years of experience is needed.

Age limit varies by post



Senior Manager – Maximum 46 years

Senior Officer – Maximum 33 years

Senior Engineer – Maximum 38 years Senior Officer (Medical Services) – Maximum 42 years

Salary Details

Chief Manager: ₹90,000 – ₹2,40,000 Senior Engineer/Officer: ₹60,000 – ₹1,80,000 Officer: ₹50,000 – ₹1,50,000

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through methods such as a written test, skill test, physical fitness test, group discussion, and interview, depending on the category.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the gailonline website. The application fee is ₹200 (exempted for SC/ST/PwD candidates). Applications have started from November 24, 2025; December 23, 2025, is the last day. Those who have been waiting for a central government job opportunity can make use of this chance.