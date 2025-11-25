Quarterback Resources Retains Corporate Communications Consultant
Colin Campbell has been involved in Canadian capital markets for over 40 years. His experience includes extensive exposure to precious and base metal projects, which has included director and officer positions with numerous publicly trading companies. Mr. Campbell previously acted as a registered representative at international brokerage firms.
About Quarterback Resources Inc.:
Quarterback Resources Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.
The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Twin Gold Project, which consists of 16 mineral claims covering approximately 11,110 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia
ON BEHALF OF QUARTERBACK RESOURCES INC.
Jigang (Alex) He
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 604-377-8758
