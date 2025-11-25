Revenue Collection Critical For Nation-Building: President To IRS Trainees

Officer Trainees of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) (76th batch) called on the President, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Revenue is Critical for Nation-Building

Addressing the officers, the President said that the collection of revenue is critical for nation-building. This is the revenue that funds infrastructure, education, health, and social welfare. Therefore, they are active participants in India's nation-building process. She underlined that the tax collection should be a smooth process with minimum discomfort to the tax-payer, according to a release from the President's Secretariat.

Multiple Roles of Revenue Service Officers

The President said that as Revenue Service officers, the officers will perform multiple roles -- as administrators, investigators, facilitators of trade, and enforcers of law. They are the sentinels of India's economic frontiers, protecting the country against smuggling, financial fraud, and illicit trade, while simultaneously facilitating legitimate commerce and global trade partnerships, the release stated.

A Call for Integrity and Innovation

She said that their role demands a delicate balance between enforcement and facilitation, between upholding the law and enabling economic growth. She advised them to create systems that are transparent, accountable, and technology-driven. She said that integrity and fairness must remain the cornerstone of their professional conduct.

The young officers are expected to be innovative, analytical, and technologically adept. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)