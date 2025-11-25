403
Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Canadian Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Tuesday with Ambassador of Canada to the State of Qatar Karim Morcos.
The meeting discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries.
