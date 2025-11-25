Iran, Netherlands Exchange Views On Regional And International Issues
The issues were discussed during the meeting between Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and the Netherlands' Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Van Weel, on the sidelines of the 30th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
During the talks, the visit of a senior official from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Tehran and the agreement to kick off political and consular consultations between the two sides were seen as an important step toward building up bilateral cooperation.
Commenting on developments in the region, Araghchi stated that "all states can take steps to help ensure that the rule of law prevails.”
