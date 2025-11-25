Puresky Energy Strengthens ESG Leadership With Higher GRESB Score

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureSky Energy, a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and independent power producer, is proud to announce it has achieved a score of 89 in its second submission to the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). This marks a five-point improvement over last year's strong first-year result, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability, transparency, and social responsibility.

The GRESB assessment is a globally recognized benchmark that measures the ESG performance of real assets worldwide. With this year's higher score, PureSky Energy continues to demonstrate leadership in the renewable energy sector and its dedication to advancing best practices in environmental, social, and governance performance.

“Our improved GRESB score reflects the progress we've made in strengthening our ESG practices and holding ourselves accountable to the highest standards,” said Jared Donald, CEO of PureSky Energy.“We are proud of this achievement and remain focused on building on this momentum to deliver meaningful outcomes for our stakeholders, communities, and the environment.”

Over the past year, PureSky Energy has expanded its ESG reporting framework and implemented new initiatives aimed at enhancing measurable impact across its operations. These efforts include stronger community engagement practices, increased transparency in reporting, and continuous improvements in environmental stewardship.

“As we look ahead, we are committed to driving even greater impact through sustainability,” added Donald.“GRESB provides us with a valuable framework for improvement, and we will continue to challenge ourselves to lead the way in renewable energy development and ESG excellence.”

PureSky Energy remains dedicated to advancing the clean energy transition while prioritizing the well-being of both the environment and the communities it serves. With its latest GRESB score, the company continues to build a foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 241 MW across 52 sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company's mission is to make clean energy accessible and affordable to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

