7-Eleven Canada And Children's Miracle Network Launch Giving Tuesday Cookie Fundraiser For Kids

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, December 2, 7-Eleven Canada is launching a new fundraising event partnership with Children's Miracle Network where 100 per cent of net proceeds from the sales of all fresh baked cookies will be donated to local children's hospital foundations. This partnership marks a first of its kind initiative for 7-Eleven Canada, ensuring every single cookie dollar raised goes directly to local children's hospital foundations in the community where the money is donated.

“Each cookie makes a world of difference-an indulgence you can feel good about. Giving Tuesday is the ideal opportunity for 7-Eleven to combine our freshly baked cookie program, strong community roots, and our Children's Miracle Network partnership,” said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada.

7-Eleven Canada's fan-favourite cookies are baked fresh in-store throughout the day. Choose from delicious chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia nut, and oatmeal raisin, no matter which you pick, every single cookie is baked with the same love and care.

“We're pleased to continue our partnership with 7-Eleven Canada through our Giving Tuesday cookie fundraiser and ongoing seasonal efforts,” said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations.“Our collaboration, in addition to the collective effort of Canadians nationwide, proves that when we work together, there's nothing we can't do for kids.”

Beyond Giving Tuesday, 7-Eleven Canada customers can continue to donate a variety of ways throughout the winter season:

Round up in-store transactions to the next dollar from October 29 to January 6.Make a donation of $1, $3 or $5 at check-out, ask a team member.Scan a QR code in-store to donate any amount from October 29 to January 6.Donate online anytime, anywhere.

