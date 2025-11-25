Polypid To Participate In ROTH Capital Partners Virtual KOL Event On December 10, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Internationally recognized colorectal surgeon Steven D. Wexner, MD, FACS, FRCS, to discuss the clinical and economic burden of surgical site infections and the therapeutic potential of D-PLEX100 PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the“Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will participate in a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event hosted by ROTH Capital Partners. KOL Event Information:

Webinar Title: The Science and Business Case for D-PLEX100 (Tackling Surgical Site Infections) Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time Registration link: #/registration



The event will feature Steven D. Wexner, MD, FACS, FRCS (Eng), FRCS(Ed), FRCSI (Hon), Hon FRCS (Glasg), Hon FRCS (Eng), MAMSE , Executive Director and System Chief for Colorectal Surgery, and Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Surgery, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. Dr. Wexner will discuss the clinical and economic burden of surgical site infections (SSIs), current prevention strategies and their limitations, and the potential role of D-PLEX100 in addressing this important unmet medical need in abdominal colorectal surgery and other surgical settings.

The webinar will be hosted by Boobalan Pachaiyappan, Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at ROTH Capital Partners, who will moderate the discussion. A live question-and-answer session with Dr. Wexner and PolyPid's management team will follow the formal presentation.

About Steven D. Wexner, MD, FACS, FRCS

Steven D. Wexner, MD, PhD (Hon), FACS, FRCS (Eng, Ed), Hon FRCS (Glasg, Eng, Ire), MAMSE, is Physician Executive Director and System Chief of Colorectal Surgery for MedStar Health and Professor and Vice Chair in the Department of Surgery at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. Internationally recognized as a pioneer in colorectal surgery, Dr. Wexner has over 38 years of clinical, academic and research experience and specializes in surgery for rectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, rectourethral and rectovaginal fistulas, and complex re-operative pelvic surgery. He has held numerous leadership roles in major surgical societies, including the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery, and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons. With more than 1,200 publications and over 43,000 citations, Dr. Wexner is one of the most highly cited colorectal surgeons worldwide and has trained hundreds of surgeons globally through his clinical practice, research and education activities.

About D-PLEX100

D-PLEX100, PolyPid's lead product candidate, is designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent surgical site infections (“SSIs”). Following the administration of D-PLEX100 into the surgical site, the PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling a prolonged and continuous release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in a high local concentration of the drug for a period of 30 days for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to prevent SSIs caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX100 recently demonstrated positive results in the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, achieving a statistically significant 58% (p< 0.005) relative risk reduction in SSI incidence following abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. D-PLEX100 received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. Following positive phase 3 results, New Drug Application (NDA) submission of D-PLEX100, PolyPid's lead product candidate, for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections, is expected in early 2026. In addition, the Company has an innovative pipeline in oncology, obesity and diabetes.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the therapeutic potential of D-PLEX100, the potential role of D-PLEX100 in reducing surgical site infections and the Company's plans and expected timing regarding the submission of an NDA for D-PLEX100. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 26, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

