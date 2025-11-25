403
Ukraine drone strikes kill three, injure sixteen in Southern Russia
(MENAFN) Russian authorities said Tuesday that at least three people were killed and 16 others injured during overnight drone attacks allegedly carried out by Ukraine on the Krasnodar and Rostov regions, according to reports.
Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev described the assault on Telegram as “one of the Kyiv regime's most sustained and massive attacks,” reporting six injuries in total. He noted that Novorossiysk and Gelendzhik were the hardest hit, with preliminary assessments indicating damage to seven apartment buildings and at least seven private homes.
Rostov Governor Yury Slyusar reported that 10 people in Taganrog and the surrounding Neklinovsky district were wounded, and three fatalities occurred. Damage was noted to a paint shop, warehouse, multiple social facilities, four apartment buildings, 12 private homes, and four vehicles.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defenses intercepted 249 Ukrainian drones launched overnight, claiming that 116 were downed over the Black Sea, 76 over Krasnodar, and 16 over Rostov.
Ukrainian authorities have not issued a statement regarding the drone strikes, though Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram that at least six people were killed and 14 injured in Russian airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital overnight.
