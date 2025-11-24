Dr. Cheng Cheng is a Senior Research Officer at the Australian National University. His research focuses on renewable energy integration and decarbonization pathways. He specializes in energy system modelling, least-cost optimization, energy demand forecast, and GIS analysis. He has a particular interest in off-river pumped hydro energy storage and its role in balancing variable renewable generation.

