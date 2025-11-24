$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cheng Cheng

Cheng Cheng


2025-11-24 07:05:42
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Research Officer, School of Engineering, Australian National University
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Cheng Cheng is a Senior Research Officer at the Australian National University. His research focuses on renewable energy integration and decarbonization pathways. He specializes in energy system modelling, least-cost optimization, energy demand forecast, and GIS analysis. He has a particular interest in off-river pumped hydro energy storage and its role in balancing variable renewable generation.

Experience
  • 2023–present Senior Research Officer, Australian National University
  • 2021–2023 Research Officer, Australian National University
Education
  • 2023 Australian National University, Doctor of Philosophy (Engineering)
  • 2018 Australian National University, Bachelor of Engineering (Honours)

The Conversation

MENAFN24112025000199003603ID1110391833



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search