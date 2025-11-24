Cheng Cheng
- Senior Research Officer, School of Engineering, Australian National University
Dr. Cheng Cheng is a Senior Research Officer at the Australian National University. His research focuses on renewable energy integration and decarbonization pathways. He specializes in energy system modelling, least-cost optimization, energy demand forecast, and GIS analysis. He has a particular interest in off-river pumped hydro energy storage and its role in balancing variable renewable generation.Experience
- 2023–present Senior Research Officer, Australian National University 2021–2023 Research Officer, Australian National University
- 2023 Australian National University, Doctor of Philosophy (Engineering) 2018 Australian National University, Bachelor of Engineering (Honours)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment