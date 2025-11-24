Azerbaijan Participates In Landmark Sports Competition In Georgian Marneuli (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A large-scale professional sports competition dedicated to the end of the year in Marneuli, Georgia, with the participation of Azerbaijani athletes, has successfully concluded, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

All in all, around 30 professional athletes from five different countries threw their hats in the ring for the tournament, organized by the "Caucasus Arena" Association with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Azerbaijan House in Marneuli.

Yaver Mammadov, the head of the "Caucasus Arena" Association, coach Ibrahim Mammadov, European and world champion Alim Nabiyev and others, who spoke at the event, noted that the main purpose of the competition is to increase young people's interest in sports, promote a healthy lifestyle, and strengthen the competitive environment among athletes.

The competitions were organized in four sports disciplines-kickboxing, MMA, boxing, and Muay Thai (Thai boxing). Athletes from various regions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, and Georgia expressed their gratitude for the excellent conditions and professional organization. They emphasized that such competitions make a significant contribution to the development of sports in the region.

In his speech, the head of the Azerbaijan House, Mahabbat Imanov, noted that the competitions are supported by the committee. He said that the Azerbaijan House always provides organizational support for hosting high-level sports tournaments.

He also pointed out that since the Azerbaijan House arena meets international standards, it hosts both Georgian championships in various sports disciplines and international tournaments.

The competitive event reached its zenith with the presentation of accolades to the victorious participants in the form of trophies.