Azerbaijani Naval Forces Hold Events On“Year Of Constitution And Sovereignty” (PHOTO)
At the events, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
The speakers discussed the significance of the decree dated 28 December 2024 signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, declaring 2025 as the“Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that this decree holds major legal, political, and social importance and plays a decisive role in the development of the country.
During the series of events, speakers also highlighted the historic victory achieved by the Azerbaijan Army in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the invaluable role of Azerbaijani people in the victory, and the bravery of heroic sons. It was affirmed that the martyrs' memory will remain eternal. It was emphasized that the reconstruction and restoration works undertaken in the liberated territories, along with the Great Return, demonstrate the value our state and people attach to the lands of the Motherland.
