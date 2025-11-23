Iran's Product Imports From Kazakhstan Plummet In 7M2025
During the reporting period, the imports amounted to 43,600 tons worth $15.7 million against 71,100 tons worth $30.9 million.
The import mainly included wheat and barley, alongside a diverse array of machinery and ancillary apparatus, among other commodities.
In the reporting timeframe, non-oil trade turnover between Iran and Kazakhstan reached $159 million and 277,000 tons, reflecting a 7.7 percent growth in value with the parallel 24.4 percent decrease in volume year on year.
The data from IRICA shows that the country's total imports over the seven months amounted to $34.2 billion and 22.3 million tons. Overall imports decreased by 16 percent in value while increasing by 1.6 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.
Iran prioritizes the import of essential goods needed by the country and applies restrictions on bringing in products that have domestically produced equivalents.
