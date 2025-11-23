Ukrainian Forces Repel Russia's Attempt To Break Into Myrnohrad
"The enemy, which attempted to break through on foot and on motorcycles this morning into the southern outskirts, has been crushed and eliminated," the defenders said.
The Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration remains unoccupied thanks to the tremendous efforts of Ukrainian troops and their drones.Read also: Special Operations Forces deliver series of strikes on Russian targets in Pokrovsk battle
Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces continued to hold their positions in central Pokrovsk and had cleared enemy forces from the areas around the railway station, the pedagogical college, and Sobornyi Square.
