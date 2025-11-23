Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Repel Russia's Attempt To Break Into Myrnohrad

2025-11-23 09:04:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy, which attempted to break through on foot and on motorcycles this morning into the southern outskirts, has been crushed and eliminated," the defenders said.

The Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration remains unoccupied thanks to the tremendous efforts of Ukrainian troops and their drones.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces continued to hold their positions in central Pokrovsk and had cleared enemy forces from the areas around the railway station, the pedagogical college, and Sobornyi Square.

