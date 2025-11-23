Ukrainian Forces Repel Russia's Attempt To Break Into Myrnohrad

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy, which attempted to break through on foot and on motorcycles this morning into the southern outskirts, has been crushed and eliminated," the defenders said.

The Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration remains unoccupied thanks to the tremendous efforts of Ukrainian troops and their drones.

Special Operations Forces deliver series of strikes on Russian targets in Pokrovsk battle

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces continued to hold their positions in central Pokrovsk and had cleared enemy forces from the areas around the railway station, the pedagogical college, and Sobornyi Square.

