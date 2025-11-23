PM Modi Meets His Japanese Counterpart Bilateral Cooperation Discussed

MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on Sunday, and discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in sectors like innovation, defence, and talent mobility.

Describing his meeting with Takaichi "productive", PM Modi noted that a "strong India-Japan" partnership is vital for a better planet. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and PM Takaichi after the latter assumed office as Japan's PM.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet," PM Modi posted on X.

On October 29, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Takaichi and conveyed his best wishes to her on assuming office. The two leaders discussed shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with a focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility.

“Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility. We agreed that stronger India–Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi had posted on X.

During the telephonic conversation with PM Modi that lasted for around 25 minutes, Takaichi stated that Japan intends to continue to work together with India towards realising a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific", including through Quad, according to the statement released by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Takaichi expressed her intention to work together with PM Modi to open a new golden chapter in the 'Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership'."

On October 27, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, as both discussed expanding bilateral ties and agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of India-Japan cooperation.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Delighted to meet FM Motegi Toshimitsu of Japan. Held wide-ranging discussions on our bilateral ties. Agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of our cooperation. Also exchanged perspectives on the global situation and our Indo-Pacific cooperation. Our conversation reflected the strength and warmth of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership."