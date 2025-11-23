Lower House Speaker, British Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Mazen Qadi met with British Ambassador Philip Hall to discuss enhancing cooperation across all fields, particularly parliamentary ties.According to a House statement issued Sunday, Qadi affirmed the strength of Jordanian-British relations, praising the level of cooperation that positively benefits both countries across multiple sectors.He highlighted the political, economic, and administrative modernization tracks launched under a national project directed by His Majesty King Abdullah II to expand public participation in decision-making and move toward program-based party parliaments anchored by women and youth.For his part, Hall emphasized the depth of bilateral ties and underscored Jordan's pivotal role, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, in promoting regional security and stability.He expressed his country's keenness to advance cooperation with Jordan in various areas in a manner that serves the interests of both nations, commending the comprehensive modernization pathways led by His Majesty at the outset of the state's second centennial.