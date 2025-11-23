403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Lebanon On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Amir wished President Aoun and the Lebanese people further progress and development. (end) gta
