Kuwait PM Congratulates Lebanon On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun on the occasion of his country's Independence Day. (pickup previous) gta
