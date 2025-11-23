Ayodhya Preps Up For Flag Hoisting Ceremony, PM Modi To Lead Nov 25 Event At Ram Temple

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The temple town of Ayodhya is once again preparing for a grand celebration as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 25.

The event, being described as historic and spiritually significant, will see PM Modi hoist the sacred flag atop the temple's 'shikhar' (spire).

In the run-up to the ceremony, the temple premises and the city are witnessing elaborate preparations. Streets are being decorated, security arrangements strengthened, and devotees from across the country are expected to arrive to witness the moment.

The excitement is equally palpable within the saint community. Many seers have said that PM Modi's presence at the ceremony marks a moment of immense pride for crores of Ram devotees.

Speaking to IANS, Jagat Guru Paramhans Acharya Ji Maharaj, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, said the event holds deep civilisational relevance.

"PM Modi is a Yugpurush. He has not only enhanced Ayodhya's appearance but restored it to a form reminiscent of the Treta Yuga. Those who come today can clearly feel the transformation. The way Ayodhya Dham is described in the Vedas and Puranas, it is becoming a reality again," he said.

"From the bhoomi pujan to the shilanyas to the inauguration of the Ram Temple - all was done by PM Modi. And now, on November 25, the flag-hoisting too will take place in his presence. There is great enthusiasm among sadhus and saints because flag hoisting symbolises the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra," he added.

Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in the Babri Masjid case, also welcomed PM Modi's visit.

"Ayodhya is beautiful today, and this is due to PM Modi's efforts. People of all faiths live here in harmony. We feel that the Prime Minister is fortunate to be performing the flag-hoisting. We want a PM who ensures Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. There should be peace and brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims," he told IANS.

Local saints and followers echoed similar sentiments, expressing joy over the Prime Minister's upcoming visit and calling it a moment that reinforces Ayodhya's cultural and spiritual resurgence.