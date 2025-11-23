President Cyril Ramaphosa: Opening Remarks At IBSA Leaders' Dialogue During G20 Leaders' Summit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Distinguished delegates,Ladies and Gentlemen

It is an honour to welcome you to South Africa and to this IBSA Leaders' Meeting.

The world in which we live is changing rapidly and dramatically.

It is clear that the countries of IBSA are ready to be part of global change and to work for a better future.

India, Brazil and South Africa are not merely participating in global economic governance, but are working to shape the global agenda.

IBSA stands out as a testament to the durability of principled and constructive cooperation.

Our grouping affirms that diversity is not a fault line but a source of strength.

It reminds us that collaboration among equals is indispensable to global peace, prosperity and stability.

Our cooperation is grounded in the daily realities of our people.

Together, we must champion ambitious reform of the global governance institutions.

We must reinvigorate commitments to climate action and deepen cooperation on just energy transitions.

We must safeguard food and health security, and ensure that the benefits of technological progress are shared equitably.

We must position ourselves as co-architects of a more representative and responsive multilateral system.

The structural fault in the global economy – the growing gap between the rich and the poor and deepening poverty and underdevelopment – can only effectively be addressed through a new paradigm of inclusive economic growth.

Through initiatives like the IBSA Fund, we continue to demonstrate the practical value of our association, particularly in the assistance provided for those most in need.

I am therefore delighted that we will be signing a collaboration agreement on foundational learning as a follow up of the agreement that has been signed by the three IBSA Education Ministers.

South Africa wishes that, as IBSA, we revitalise our interactions and renew our determination to advance our founding goals.

I hope that we will soon hold our Leaders' Summit on a mutually-agreed date.

We have always been proud of the frankness of our discussions, our appetite for reflection and our continuous quest for lasting solutions to the economic and social challenges that confront all of us.

As South Africa assumes the chair of IBSA, these are the qualities which we intend to sustain and to enhance.

As we gather under the G20 Presidency theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability', let us recall that IBSA is more than a forum for dialogue.

IBSA is a catalyst for global transformation.

Together, we represent not only the aspirations of our own citizens, but the hopes of a Global South that seeks dignity, respect and partnership in shaping the future.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.