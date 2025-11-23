President Cyril Ramaphosa: G20 Leaders' Reception On Occasion Of G20 Leaders' Summit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Your Excellencies, Heads of State and Government,Distinguished Delegates,Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is an honour and privilege to welcome you all.

As South Africa's G20 Presidency nears its close, we reflect on the journey we have travelled together to give meaning to the principles of solidarity, equality and sustainability.

We have worked together to reaffirm the role of the G20 as a forum of constructive dialogue and meaningful international cooperation.

In South Africa we speak of the spirit of Ubuntu.

It teaches us that progress is not a solitary pursuit but a shared endeavour.

That our strength lies in our shared humanity.

This spirit has guided our Presidency.

It has been reinforced by your support, your collaboration and your shared commitment to a more just, inclusive and sustainable world.

For this, I extend my deepest appreciation to each of you and your countries.

Across the year, we have worked to advance areas that are central to global well-being.

We have deliberated on measures to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, to reduce inequality and to advance debt sustainability.

We have discussed how we can make the world a place where the aspirations of all people to a decent life, lived in peace and with dignity, may be realised.

Today, we have adopted the Leaders' Declaration of the G20 South Africa Summit, in which we outline the far-reaching actions on which we have agreed to build a better, more equal and sustainable world.

The Leaders' Declaration is a profound affirmation of the value of multilateralism and the importance of dialogue.

We extend our appreciation for the constructive contribution that all countries have made towards this common vision.

As South Africa, we have sought to place Africa's development firmly on the agenda of the G20.

We have done so not only because this is the first time the G20 is being held in Africa, but because Africa's success is so important to progress and prosperity across the globe.

While our challenges are many, our capacity to confront them is great.

As we share this meal, let us remember why the G20 exists – to bring nations together, to bridge divides, and to forge solutions that none of us could achieve alone.

Allow me to thank all the sponsors who have partnered so willingly with the South African government to ensure the successful hosting of the G20 Leaders' Summit. We express a special appreciation to Naspers for provision of the luncheon and the dinner we are enjoying.

As the leaders of the G20 and Guest Countries, let us continue to walk this path together, guided by empathy, strengthened by cooperation and united by the responsibility we have towards this generation and the many to follow.

As South Africa hands over the Presidency of the G20, we do so with confidence that the partnerships forged this year will continue to guide the work ahead.

I thank you once again for your friendship, your dedication and your continued support.

May this evening deepen the fellowship that has sustained us and inspire renewed purpose as we look to the future.

I thank you.

