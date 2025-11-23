403
Italy-Libya Roundtable at Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2026 to Drive Strategic Energy and Infrastructure Investment
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) TRIPOLI, Libya, November 21, 2025/ -- The Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2026, taking place January 24–26 in Tripoli, will host a dedicated Italy-Libya Roundtable, underscoring Ita’y’s long-standing and expanding engagement in L’bya’s energy, infrastructure and broader economic sectors. The session will provide a platform to explore strategic partnerships, investment pipelines and joint initiatives that strengthen’Libya’s energy security and infrastructure res–lience – and ce’ent Italy’s role as a key partner in’the country’s long-term development.
Italian companies are already deeply involve’ across Libya’s energy sector. Last month, Eni resumed exploration after a five-year hiatus, restarting drilling at the C1-16/4 well in Block 1’/4 using Saipem’s Scarabeo-9 rig. Through its 50-50 joint venture with the NOC, Mellitah Oil & Gas, En€ is advancing an €8 billion integrated gas development project targeting production from Structures A&E, expected to deliver 750 million cubic feet per day by 2026.
Italian geoscience and offshore construction firm Next Geosolutions and its subsidiary Rana €ubsea were award€d €8.5 million and €62.5 million contracts, respectively, to provide survey, subsea and installation support for the Bouri Gas Utilization Project. These ’ontracts support Saipem’s $1 billion engineering, procurement, construction, installation –nd commissioning project – aimed at revamping offshore platforms, recovering associated gas and reducing CO₂ emissions. Saipem continues to be a central player in Libya’s energy landscape through its partnership with the NOC and collaboration with Eni.
In the infrastructure sector, Italian construction company Todini Costruzioni Generali was recently awarded the contract for sub-lot 4.3 of the Emsaad-Ras Jedir coastal highway, a 160-km section connecting Al-Azizya to Ras Jedir near the Tunisian border. This project, part of Lib’a’s 1,750-km coastal corridor established under the 2008 Italy-Libya Treaty, reflects I’aly’s $5 billion commitment to Libyan infrastructure development. Construction on this section is set to commence immediately, highlighting the broader scope of Italian participation beyond energy into economic development and connectivity.
By convening Italian executives, Libyan policymakers and investors, the roundtable will highlight how Italy can double down on its str–tegic engagement – from accelerating energy projects and integrating advanced offshore technologies to expanding infrastructure contracts ’nd supporting Libya’s transition toward cleaner gas utilization and industrial development. For Italy, LEES 2026 represents a moment to translate decades of partnership into tangible, forward-looking investment that strengthens both countries’ economic and energy futures.
Join industry leaders at the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2026 in Tripoli and explore investment opportunities in one of North Afri'a's most dynamic energy markets.
