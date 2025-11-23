Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pushkar Brahma Temple In Ajmer

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a spiritual trip to Pushkar, Ajmer, where he visited the famed Brahma Temple to offer prayers. Reports say he prayed for the protection of Joshimath, a region grappling with geological instability, and sought divine blessings for his state's well-being.

